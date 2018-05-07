Biomaterials Market Size, Share, Revenue Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Biomaterials Market and predicts that Global Anti-Asthma Drugs Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12% during the forecasted period and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023.

The Global Biomaterials Market For diagnosis and treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period, 2018-2023. Actually Biomaterials are any materials that are used to implant missing or damaged tissues. They can be natural or synthetic in nature and regardless of their origin, they are compatible to be used in place of living tissues. Biomaterials are broadly used in drug delivery as capsules or nano-shells. Generally, they are biodegradable as well as bioresorbable so that they can disappear from organism after completing their function. They can also be used as substitutes of bone, collagen membranes, and regenerative dentistry as well as in bone and cartilage regeneration during an orthopedic surgery.

Furthermore, biomaterials science can be implemented in various advanced medical technologies such as tissue engineering, plastic surgery, drug delivery devices, and other medical implants. Biomaterial applications are finding prominence in the research on biomedical engineering, biomineralization, and biomolecules.

Key Players of Global Biomaterials Market

Some major players in the Global Biomaterials Market include Royal DSM (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Corbion N.V. (Netherlands), Covestro (Germany), Invibio Ltd. (U.K.), Carpenter Technology Corporation (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials, Inc. (U.S.), CAM Bioceramics BV (Netherlands), and Celanese Corporation (U.S.), Wright Medical Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Collagen Matrix (U.S.).

Segmentation of Global Biomaterials Market

The Global Biomaterials Market is segmented on the basis of the type of biomaterials and the application.

On the basis of the type, the market is segmented into metallic, ceramics, polymeric, natural biomaterials, and others. The metallic segment is divided into stainless steel, titanium & titanium alloys, cobalt-chrome alloys, silver, gold, and magnesium.

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as cardiovascular, orthopedic, ophthalmology, dental, plastic surgery, wound healing, tissue engineering, neurological disorders, and others. The cardiovascular segment is divided into catheters, stents, implantable cardiac defibrillators, pacemakers, sensors, heart valves, vascular grafts, guidewires, and others.

Regional Analysis of Global Biomaterials Market

Global Biomaterial Market consists of regions namely the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America dominated the Global Biomaterial Market owing to the technological advancement in medical technology such as the development of smart biomaterials and improving healthcare infrastructure, which have fueled the market growth. Europe holds the second largest share of the global biomaterials market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing biomaterials market across the globe. Government and private initiatives have increased awareness regarding biomaterial application and increased incidences of neurological disorders; thereby, driving the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. The Middle East and Africa hold the least share of the global biomaterials market due to limited availability of medical facilities.

