Aerospace Coatings Market 2018 Global Industry to grow approximately at 7% CAGR and is estimated to touch USD 1.95 billion by the end of 2022.

Aerospace Coatings Market 2018 Industry report gives a comprehensive account of the Global Aerospace Coatings market. Details such as the size, key players, segmentation, SWOT analysis, most influential trends, and business environment of the market are mentioned in this report. Furthermore, this report features tables and figures that render a clear perspective of the Aerospace Coatings market.

The factor that is driving demand for aerospace coatings is the continued need to develop more environmentally friendly products that produce less hazardous materials. So, the advancement in the field of chromo free technology coupled with the usage of environment-friendly coating products is one of the major drivers of the market. For many decades, chrome-based coatings were the most preferred coatings, however, they are no longer used because of issues related to health, safety, and environmental protection. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a 1% improvement in fuel efficiency in the aviation industry can lower fuel costs by USD 700 million a year.

Key Players Analysis for Aerospace Coatings Market:

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Zircotec Ltd. (U.K.), BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), IHI Ionbond AG (Switzerland), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Henkel AG & Company KGaA (Germany), Mankiewicz Gebr. & Co. (Germany), BryCoat Inc. (U.S.) and Argosy International Inc. (U.S.) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global aerospace coatings market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global aerospace coatings market by its resin type, end-user, application and regions.

By Resin Type

• Polyurethanes

• Epoxy

By End-User

• Commercial

• Military

• General Aviation

By Application

• Exterior

• Interior

By Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Rest of World

