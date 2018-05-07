Acquainting pioneering aspects of Neurology at ICNND 2018

May 7th, 2018: Pulsus, the proud host of 7th International Conference on Neurology and Neuromuscular Diseases, the peerless conference that brings the aficionados in the field of Neurology under the single roof and discusses the Groundbreaking, Novel trends and findings in Neuroscience.

ICNND 2018 slated during October 22-23, 2018 at Madrid, Spain, has been designed on the theme, “A zeal for making headway in Neuroscience research”, with a range of scientific sessions for the peers to share their knowledge with others from industry and academic sectors and to establish a scientific network. Our goal is to deliver an outstanding program which covers the entire spectrum of research & innovations in Neurology and Neuromuscular Diseases care and share the cross-cultural experiences of various treatment procedures.

The conference majorly focusses on the following topics: Neuroscience research, Neurological Epidemiology, Movement Disorders and Stroke Medicine, Memory Disorders and Cognitive Impairment, Neuropsychopharmacology, Neuroexamination Techniques, Breakthroughs in the field of Neurology and many more.

The conference features keynote speeches from the pioneers of Neurology like, Austin J Sumner, Professor and Chair Emeritus, LSU Health Sciences Centre, USA; Howard J Federoff, Vice Chancellor, Health Affairs, University of California, USA; Kiminobu Sugaya, Professor, University of Central Florida, USA; Thubi H.A. Kolobe, Professor, University of Oklahoma, USA; Krystof Bankiewicz, Director, Interventional Neurocentre, University of California, USA; Krupa Torne, Head of Neurosciences, Surya Children Hospital, India; Salil Uppal, Uppal Neurology Hospital, India.

The renowned speakers from the field of Neurology like Syed Shah Naseeruddin Sarmast, India; Vasyl Babenko, Ukraine; Richa Kulshrestha, UK will also be presenting their talks at the event.

Conference Highlights of ICNND 2018:

• 100+ Participants from Industry and Academia (50:50)

• 15+ Interactive Sessions

• 10+ Keynote Speakers

• 20+ Plenary Speakers

• 5+ Workshops

• B2B Meetings and Opportunity to visit the Exhibition

• Abstract Publication in Supporting International Journal with unique DOI number

• Networking and Interaction at Global Platform

ICNND 2018 is also happy to have media partnership with Tabeeby, Pinkmedico, Petrofinder, Conference Locate, Crowd reviews, Medgadget, Bentham Science, Swiss Biotech, Kind Congress, Health.ro, Eventsget, Bionanonet, The Pharmatimes.in, Vydya Health, Enliven Archive, CIO Applications, Times International, Medical Events Guide, Medgate Today and PlacidWay.

The conference also provides media partnership, sponsorship, collaboration and exhibitor opportunities through which you can gain recognition, reputation and mutual benefits. This is also the best platform to conduct workshops.